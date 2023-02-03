Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.92

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $232.92 and last traded at $231.31, with a volume of 290772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

