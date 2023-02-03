Request (REQ) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $108.43 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00222709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10771766 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,189,969.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.