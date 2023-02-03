Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $194.70 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00425453 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.00 or 0.29019217 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00470636 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

