Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $201,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 270,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 54.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

