Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 7.7%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 327,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 449,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

