Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 7.7%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 327,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 449,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
