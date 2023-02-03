RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

