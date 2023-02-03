RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%.
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
