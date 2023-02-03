Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading 0.7% Higher

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,050 ($25.32) and last traded at GBX 2,040 ($25.19). 3,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,025 ($25.01).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £125.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,919.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,978.03.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

