Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,166.56

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $16,166.56 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00222671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00215382 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,300.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.