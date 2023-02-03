Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 71,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

