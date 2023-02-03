Robert W. Baird Boosts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $188.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $156.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
Recommended Stories
