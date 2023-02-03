Robert W. Baird Cuts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $99.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.50 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.5 %

TECH stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

