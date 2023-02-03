ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Up 2.2%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 12,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 23,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

