Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 237.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,154. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

