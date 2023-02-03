Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $518.00 Price Target at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $510.00 to $518.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP stock opened at $432.55 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.46 and its 200-day moving average is $415.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

