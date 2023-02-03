RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $23,362.41

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $23,362.41 or 0.99827278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $81.67 million and approximately $60,945.92 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00426670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00098746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00731629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00589106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00184938 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.87512755 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,491.75029946 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,470.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

