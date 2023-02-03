Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 28th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.72. 181,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,785. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

