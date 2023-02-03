Safe Price Reaches $12.91 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.91 or 0.00055285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $268.93 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00232165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00097966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00060550 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.81224445 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

