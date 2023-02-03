Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

