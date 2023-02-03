Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.