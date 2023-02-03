SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($132.61) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €112.58 ($122.37) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.10. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 12-month high of €125.40 ($136.30).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

