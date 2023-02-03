Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $1,398.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.94 or 0.07037148 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

