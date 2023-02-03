Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 695,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

