Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 12.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.02. 953,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,562. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

