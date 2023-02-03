Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 155,000 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Further Reading

