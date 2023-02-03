Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $56.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $145.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $16,093,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $8,179,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

