Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 541,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Seadrill Trading Up 6.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
Seadrill Company Profile
Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seadrill (SDRLF)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.