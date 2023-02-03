Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 249,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,965.8% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 198,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

