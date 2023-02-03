Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.40 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $102.40 million and $2.48 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00221458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00431199 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,389,239.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

