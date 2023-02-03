Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head-To-Head Survey

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

loanDepot has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.24 $113.52 million ($1.23) -2.34 Sentage $2.26 million 3.11 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares loanDepot and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 6 0 0 1.86 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $2.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -10.45% -24.85% -3.46% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

loanDepot beats Sentage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Sentage

(Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.