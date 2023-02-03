Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

