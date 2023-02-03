Signaturefd LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $196.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.97.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

