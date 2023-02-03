Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

