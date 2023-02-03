Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,050 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

