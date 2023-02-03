Signaturefd LLC Purchases 237 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

