Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 121,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 34,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.