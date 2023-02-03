Signaturefd LLC Sells 711 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

