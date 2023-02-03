Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 107,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 150,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

Featured Stories

