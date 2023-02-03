SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Down 6.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.64. 93,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 253,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $551.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

