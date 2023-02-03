SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $164.36 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $322.76 million and $164.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,277,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,814,367 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19428908 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $42,806,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

