Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock remained flat at $5.30 on Friday. 2,145,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,406,603. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

