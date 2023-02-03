Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Sisecam Resources Stock Performance

Sisecam Resources stock remained flat at $25.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,677. Sisecam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sisecam Resources stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Sisecam Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

