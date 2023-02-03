Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 94,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 55,380 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.51.

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $505.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sisecam Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

About Sisecam Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sisecam Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

