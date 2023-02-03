Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE SKX traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 4,577,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,056. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

