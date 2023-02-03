Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

