SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. SLM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

