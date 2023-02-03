SLR Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 101.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 17,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,004. The company has a market cap of $864.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 17,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,961,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,730.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,190 shares of company stock worth $1,256,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 283,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

