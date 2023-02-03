SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 4.44.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

