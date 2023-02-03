Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down to $178.05

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $178.05, but opened at $168.00. Snowflake shares last traded at $172.76, with a volume of 763,819 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.