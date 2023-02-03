Somerville Kurt F Buys 372 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,094. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

