Somerville Kurt F Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in 3M were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.25. 886,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $164.74.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

