Somerville Kurt F Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,560,078. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

